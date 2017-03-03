TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran American linebacker-defensive back Rico Murray on Friday.

The five-foot-11, 203-pound Murray spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Murray appeared in 50 career games with the Ticats, registering 180 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, three sacks, nine interceptions (returning one for a TD) and four forced fumbles.

Following his collegiate career at Kent State, Murray spent time with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and Edmonton Eskimos.