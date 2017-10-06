3 Downs: What can we expect from Richardson's CFL debut?

TORONTO — The Roughriders are ranked last overall in rushing, but Toronto defensive back says he Jermaine Gabriel expects the ground game to be a key element of Saskatchewan's offensive attack Saturday.

The Argonauts (7-7) host Saskatchewan (7-6) at BMO Field looking for a fourth straight win.

Trent Richardson, a former first-round pick of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, will make his CFL debut with a Saskatchewan team averaging a league-low 69.8 yards rushing per game.

Toronto is ranked third against the run (86.4 yards per game) but has allowed over 120 yards rushing in its last two contests.

Saskatchewan also ran for 110 yards in its 38-27 home win over Toronto earlier this season and comes in having won its last two road games.