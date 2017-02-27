After a successful CFL stint together in Montreal, Jim Popp and Marc Trestman are heading down Highway 401 for a reunion in Toronto.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reports the Argonauts have agreed in principle to deals with Trestman and Popp to become their new head coach and general manager, respectively.

Deals between Jim Popp to be GM of @TorontoArgos, Marc Trestman to be head coach agreed to in principle. Expect announcement Tuesday #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless)

The report comes after Popp was seen last week at a Toronto Maple Leafs game with Argos co-owner Larry Tanenbaum, prompting speculation he was being interviewed for the GM posting left open after the firing of Jim Barker.

Lawless added last week that Trestman was gauging interest among coaches about putting together a staff for the Argonauts.

Popp, who spent more than two decades with the Alouettes and helped lead the team to Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010, was fired by the team after last season. Trestman worked under Popp as Montreal's head coach from 2008 to 2012 before heading to the NFL, where he spent two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Trestman was fired from his position as offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2016 season.

He has never posted a losing record as a CFL head coach and owns a career record of 59-31.

More to follow.