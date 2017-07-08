OTTAWA — Ricky Ray threw his 300th career touchdown pass as the Toronto Argonauts held on to beat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-25 on Saturday.

Ray connected with DeVier Posey for a 10-yard TD in the fourth quarter to reach the milestone. He finished the night 27-of-41 passing for 366 yards and two TDs.

Ottawa had two late chances to change the outcome of the game, but failed to do so.

Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ellingson with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but the convert that would have tied the game at 26 was unsuccessful as Drew Tate bobbled the snap.

Brett Maher had an opportunity to win it for Ottawa on the game's final play but his 59-yard field-goal attempt as time expired was no good and the Argos held on for the win.

The win improved the Argonauts record to 2-1 while the defending Grey Cup champion Redblacks are still winless at 0-2-1.

After Ryan Lindley scored on a one-yard run to give the Redblacks 19-16 lead at 3:30 of the fourth quarter, Ray hit Posey at 5:53 to retake the lead 23-19.

Lirim Hajrullahu then kicked a 16-yard field goal at 8:41 and the Argonauts led 26-19.

The Argonauts recovered a fumble in the Ottawa end zone five minutes into the second half for their first touchdown of the game.

Harris missed the snap and was unable to recover the ball after chasing it down as it was heading towards the end zone.

Rico Murray eventually fell on the ball for six points. The Argonauts' attempt at a two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but they managed to cut Ottawa's lead to 12-7.

The Argos then took their first lead of the game as Ray connected with S.J. Green on a 55-yard catch and run at 10:05 to make it 13-12.

Hajrullahu kicked a 25-yard field goal 35 seconds into the fourth quarter to increase the Toronto lead to 16-12.

The first half Saturday didn't lack intrigue, but it was a little light in scoring as the Redblacks took a 12-1 advantage into the third quarter.

The first scoring drive was aided by an offside penalty to the Argonauts that turned a third-and-one into a Redblacks first down.

Later in the series the Redblacks challenged a second-down incompletion and it was overturned in favour of pass interference that gave Ottawa another first down. The Redblacks then completed an eight-point scoring play as Mossis Madu Jr., hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Harris at 7:39 of the opening quarter and then ran in for the two-point conversion.

Maher kicked a 36-yard field goal at 13:39 of the first quarter to up the lead to 11-0 and then in the second quarter Maher was wide left on a 48-yard field-goal attempt, but ended up with a 61-yard single at 10:06.

On the next series Hajrullahu kicked a 38-yard single off a missed field-goal attempt at 12:41 to give the Argonauts their first point of the game.