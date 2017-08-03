The Toronto Argonauts received some good news on Thursday when they found out that defensive lineman Cleyon Laing does not require season-ending treatment on his knee injury.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the potential return timeline for Laing is 6-to-8 weeks.

Laing was hurt during the first half of Toronto's win over Ottawa on July 24. He was not able to put any weight on the knee as he was helped off the field.

In his first season with the Argonauts, the 26-year-old has six tackles and three sacks in five games.