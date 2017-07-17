TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts named former quarterback Doug Flutie to their all-time team Monday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner concluded his illustrious CFL career with two seasons in Toronto. He led the Argos to consecutive Grey Cup titles those years (1996-97) and was the game MVP on both occasions before joining the NFL's Buffalo Bills as a free agent.

Flutie holds Toronto single-season records for passing yards (5,720 in 1996), completions (434 in '96) and TD strikes (47 in '97).

"On behalf of our fans, our team, and our alumni, congratulations to Doug on this well-deserved honour," Toronto president Michael Copeland said in a statement. "In just two years he led the Argos to two Grey Cups, re-wrote the record book and captured the hearts of our fans with his electrifying play.

"And now his name and number will be officially added alongside the greatest Argos of all-time."

Flutie will formally be honoured prior to the Argos' game July 24 versus the Ottawa Redblacks. Flutie and several of his former teammates will participate in half-time ceremonies to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the consecutive Grey Cup titles.

Fans attending the game will receive a Flutie bobblehead and the Argos will offer two tickets to the contest for $19.97.

Flutie will become the 24th player to have his name and number added to the Argos' all-time banner.