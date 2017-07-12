The Toronto Argonauts have placed wide receiver DeVier Posey on the six-game injured list.

Posey had been off to a strong start to the 2017 season, hauling in 19 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns through three games. The extent of his injury was not revealed.

Posey, 27, had 13 receptions for 161 yards in four games during his rookie CFL season last year.

He spent 2012-2014 as a member of the NFL's Houston Texans.

Fellow wide receiver Chandler Worthy was also placed on the six-game list on Wednesday.