The Toronto Argonauts are not expected to reach out to other current head coaches in the CFL prior to the Jan. 31 deadline, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.

The plan is to hire a general manager and then a coach, says Lawless.

don't expect @TorontoArgos to reach out to other @cfl #cfl teams for HC candidates before window closes on Jan. 31. Plan is to hire GM first — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 30, 2017

The Argos fired general manager Jim Barker on Jan. 24 after a seven-year stint with the team which also included two years as head coach from 2010 to 2011. He won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2012 as the GM. Barker also coached the Argos for three seasons in the late '90s.

Head coach Scott Milanovich resigned just two days later to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as their quarterbacks coach. Milanovich spent five seasons in Toronto, winning a Grey Cup in his first year in 2012.

The Argos finished 5-13 this season.