Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Montreal Alouettes due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach Marc Trestman declined to say who would start for the Argonauts with Ray sidelined. Cody Fajardo replaced Ray when he was injured against the Calgary Stampeders last week.

Ray worked the starting offence during Toronto's walkthrough on Sunday, but has not thrown a pass in practice all week.

The 37-year-old was injured in the third quarter of Toronto's 41-24 home loss to the Stampeders on Thursday night. When he got to the sideline, Ray tried throwing a football but was in visible discomfort.

Backup Fajardo replaced Ray for the remainder of the contest. Ray finished 15-of-26 passing for 139 yards and a TD, the first time this season he hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game. Ray had said after that game that he was "just a little sore."

Fajardo completed 6 of 11 passes for 75 yards. He also rushed eight times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Fajardo was listed ahead of Jeff Mathews and Dakota Prukop on the depth chart released for last Thursday's loss. Mathews appeared in nine games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2015, throwing for 1,458 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He appeared in only one game last season, completing 18 of 29 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Prukop, 23, last played with the University of Oregon a season ago.

Ray has been sacked a CFL-hight 20 times this season.