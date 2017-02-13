As the Toronto Argonauts head into free agency, they are in a wait and see approach with veteran quarterback Ricky Ray, who has one year left on his deal.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports there have been no discussions between the Argos and Ray, and that the new general manager and head coach will determine a lot.

#CFL sources say no discussions between #Argos & Ricky Ray about his future. Wait&see approach for team&QB. New GM&HC will determine a lot — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

Scianitti adds the one-year left on Ray's deal is heavily incentive-based, as is QB Drew Willy's restructured deal.

#Argos $$& commitment? 1 yr left on Ricky Ray heavily incentive-based deal. Jim Barker restructed Drew Willy to be incentive-based too #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

The Argos will have money to spend in free agency but won't overspend so that the new GM and head coach have some wiggle room.