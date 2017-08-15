1h ago
Argos' Ray throwing, taking first team reps
TSN.ca Staff
Fajardo's second half gives the Argos hope moving forward
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray has been throwing and taking first-team reps Tuesday in practice according to TSN's Dave Naylor.
The 37-year-old was injured during the Argos' 41-24 loss against the Calgary Stampeders after being hit in the shoulder and driven to the ground. Ray was removed from the game and appeared to have trouble throwing on the sideliens. He missed last week's game against the Montreal Alouettes.
Both Cody Fajardo and Jeff Mathews have been filling in for Ray.
The Argonauts sit at 3-5 having lost three in a row and will take on the Alouettes (3-4) again in Week 9. The game gets underway Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET from BMO Field.