TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian defensive backs Matt Black and Matt Webster on Friday.

Black enters his ninth CFL season, all with Toronto. He has appeared in 109 career regular-season games, registering 128 tackles, 80 special-teams tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two defensive touchdowns and a punt-return TD.

Last season, the 31-year-old Toronto native received the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award , given annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes possessed by Canada's veterans.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound Webster, a Calgary native, spent the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He has appeared in 36 career games, registering 32 tackles and 21 special-teams tackles.