Toronto Argonauts defensive back Matt Black took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce he'd been released by the team.

"Dear @TorontoArgos fans. I have be released by the team," Black wrote. "I'll have more to say once I collect my thoughts. #Thankful."

The Argnonauts later confirmed the transaction, along with the release of wide receiver Devon Wylie.

The 32-year-old has been with the team since making his CFL debut in 2009. He has appeared in 109 games over the past eight season, making 208 tackles, posting two sacks, three interceptions and scoring two touchdowns.

He was re-signed by the team in February but has yet to appear in a game this season.

After the 2016 season, the Toronto native received the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award, given annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes possessed by Canada's veterans.