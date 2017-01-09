2h ago
Argos release OT Bourke after one season
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts released Canadian offensive tackle Josh Bourke on Monday.
The move comes almost a year after Toronto signed Bourke, 34, as a free agent.
The six-foot-seven, 300-pound Bourke appeared in 10 games with Toronto last season. He missed most of the second half of 2016 due to injury.
Prior to signing with Toronto, Bourke, of Windsor, Ont., spent nine seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He helped the squad win Grey Cup titles in 2009 and 2010 and was the CFL's outstanding lineman in 2011.