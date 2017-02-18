Johnny Sears Jr. is staying in Ontario.

The defensive back has signed a deal with the Toronto Argonauts.

A seven-year Canadian Football League veteran, Sears spent the last two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after five with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In five games with the Ticats last season, the 29-year-old Sears had 21 defensive tackles.

A product of Eastern Michigan, Sears has registered 158 defensive tackles, two sacks, eight interceptions (one for a touchdown), four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 45 career CFL games.