The Toronto Argonauts welcomed back kicker Ronnie Pfeffer, who last played for the team in 2015.

The Argos signed Pfeffer after spending the last season and a half with the Ottawa Redblacks. The Kitchener native has a 43.2-yard punting average over 11 career CFL games, and is 12 for 16 in field goal attempts.

In other roster news, the Argos released lineman Davonte Wallace Monday.