Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr., has had an incredible five-week stretch, riding some gaudy stats and a couple Player of the Week honours to emerge as a household name around the Canadian Football League.

In just a short time, he’s earned labels like dual-threat weapon and home run-hitter over that time. Wilder said he’s heard the hype, but he’s not buying into it.

“It’s all about staying humble. These days everyone’s on social media – unless you’re [Argos quarterback] Ricky Ray, he doesn’t have anything,” Wilder joked. “But you see everything the media writes. You’re going to hear it, so you just have to stay humble.”

Through 16 games with the Argos this season, Wilder has totaled 736 rushing yards and 442 receiving yards. But after working sparingly the first 11 weeks of the season, the 25-year-old has accumulated 914 of his 1,178 offensive yards after Labour Day. He’s a threat as both a runner and receiver, evolving his game from his time playing in the United States to become a more complete CFL back.

“Talking with my dad and my agent before I got up here, I knew I’d have to be good at pass protection and running those screen routes,” Wilder said. “So it’s something I really worked on. It’s not like the NFL or college where they run more. There’s not as much running here. We have a Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s going to get his throws, so I knew I’d have to be involved.”

Wilder played three years at Florida State University before spending two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice roster. He’s more than doubled his 182 total receiving yards from his college days and said he’s happy with that aspect of his game now.

So much so that it’s tantamount to running the ball?

“Everyone always asks me that question now,” Wilder smiled. “Once you get the ball in your hands, it’s all the same.”

Wilder’s big games recently have been boosting his fundraising efforts for #runWILDERforacure. It’s an initiative in which he’s pledged to donate $1 for every yard he gains, and $10 for every touchdown he scores in the month of October to breast cancer research. The campaign has taken off, with a number of backs in both the CFL and NFL engaged in a little healthy rivalry for a good cause.

“We’re definitely keeping track. It’s definitely a competition,” Wilder said. “We’re all competitors. It’s a good way to put our money where our mouth is. It’s not just going for fantasy points; we’re competing for a good cause.”

Wilder said Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is currently in the lead with the Edmonton Eskimos’ C.J. Gable in second. Wilder jokingly lamented his upcoming bye week as precluding him from a chance at the title.

That bye week could pay dividends for the Argos in their quest for a Grey Cup. Wilder, who tweeted after the Argos’ Week 18 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that he felt like he was hit by a semi-truck but it was worth it, knows how important extra time is at this point in the season.

Nothing feels better than waking up feeling like you got hit by a semi truck BUT feeling like this after a GREAT team WIN!!! So worth it!!!😅 — James Wilder Jr (@IAm_Wilder32) October 22, 2017

“It would be huge for us,” he said. “To have extra rest and for Marc Trestman and our coaching staff have more time to game plan, that would be a huge advantage for us.”

The Argos can clinch the East Division – and a second bye over the course of three weeks – with a Week 20 win at the BC Lions or an Ottawa Redblacks loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Friday. Wilder said the individual challenges are nice, but bigger team goals become the focus this late in the year.

“It’s all about the team now. We control our own destiny,” he said. “I know Ottawa could lose to Hamilton, but if we beat B.C. we reach our regular-season goal.”

And as for that semi-truck tweet, Wilder said he’s all good for the stretch run.

“I’m good. Everybody in the league is hurting a little at this time of the season,” he said. “When I feel like that, I just think about how the guy I hit feels like.”