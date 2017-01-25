Alliance’s Adam “Armada” Lindgren defeated Cloud9’s Joseph “Mango” Marquez to capture the Genesis 4 Super Smash Bros. Melee championship.

It was Amarda’s second victory over Mango in the tournament.



The eventual champion was forced to beat two of the six Smash gods on route to the title and nearly met his match against Echo Fox’s Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman.

Armada went with Peach against Mew2King’s Marsh and held on for dear life for most of the five-game series. His patience proved to be the difference maker as he capitalized on numerous mistakes in the series clincher and held off the pressure of one of the best in the game.

In the loser’s bracket, Mango rallied all the way to the loser’s final with a comeback win over fellow gods William “Leffen” Hjelte (Team SoloMid) and Juan “Hungrybox” Manuel Debiedma (Team Liquid). He had arguably his best performance of the tournament in a 3-1 win over Mew2King to secure a rematch with Armada.

In the final, Armada was in complete control once again and steered clear of any real danger in a 3-0 sweep for the title.