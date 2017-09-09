LONDON — Danny Welbeck scored twice to put Arsenal's English Premier League campaign back on track with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday that left the south-coast club winless after four matches.

Welbeck headed Arsenal in front after six minutes after meeting Sead Kolasinac's cross at Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette, who was restored to the lineup after starting the 4-0 loss at Liverpool on the bench, scored the second goal of his Arsenal career in the 27th minute.

Welbeck hit the target again five minutes into the second half as Arsenal recovered from losses to Stoke and Liverpool.

