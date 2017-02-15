AS Roma and Fnatic are teaming up in the creation of a FIFA esports team.

The partnership kicks off with the signing of three players, Sam “Poacher” Carmody, Aman “Aman” Seddiqi and Nicolo “Insa” Mirra, who will wear the Roma jersey donning a Fnatic logo.

“Not many opportunities like this come around,” Aman said in an interview on the Italian soccer club’s website. “Especially with FNATIC powering the team. … I can’t wait to have a great, long-term relationship with both Roma and FNATIC.”

The Fnatic organization will handle the day-to-day operation of the team and players.

Roma joins a growing list of professional soccer franchises investing in esports. Paris St-Germain, FC Schalke 04, Manchester City, Ajax and Valencia have all signed FIFA players in the last year.