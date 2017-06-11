Astralis backs out of ESL One Cologne 2017

The defending Intel Extreme Masters Season XI and inaugural ELEAGUE Major champions will not be in Germany for ESL One Cologne this July.

Due to scheduling concerns and their focus on winning consecutive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive majors, Astralis has declined their direct invite to the event from July 7-9.

“We would love to play both tournaments and have always enjoyed playing and participation in Cologne, but it’s all about the preparation,” the team announced on Twitter, “and our biggest dream for 2017 is to defend the title and win back to back majors.”



Astralis will go for the major double at the Krakow Major from July 16-23.

Despite losing Astralis and CIS squad Gambit Gaming to scheduling conflicts, the field in Cologne is still the cream of the crop.

The defending champions SK Gaming are joined by Virtus.Pro, FaZe Clan, Fnatic, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, North, Cloud9, Immortals, mousesports, OpTic Gaming, Team Liquid, Space Soldiers, Heroic and TyLoo.

