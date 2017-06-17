In a rematch of the inaugural ELEAGUE Major grand finals, Astralis took down Virtus.pro in three maps to win the Clash for Cash and $250,000.



VP opened the series with a strong performance on their map of choice, Nuke. With the pistol round in tow, VP stormed out to a 6-0 lead and held on for a 9-6 halftime lead. They would run away in the second half, giving up just one more round en route to a 16-7 victory and the early series lead.

Despite giving up the opening pistol round on their map, Overpass, Astralis did not waste any time taking complete control of the game and surged to an 11-4 halftime lead. The Danes would need four straight rounds to secure a 16-4 victory and tie the series.

With a nice chunk of change on the line in the third and final map, Mirage, Astralis suffocated VP from the beginning and once again asserted themselves at the top of the CS:GO food chain.

The statement game ended 16-3 and Astralis took home bragging rights and $250,000.

