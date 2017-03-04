Astralis and FaZe Clan will meet in the Grand Finals at the Intel Extreme Masters Season XI World Champion after a duo of sweeps in their respective semifinals on Saturday.

Astralis edged out Heroic with consecutive 16-12 victories on Train and Nuke, while FaZe proved too powerful for Immortals in a 16-9 win on Inferno and a 16-10 win on Mirage.

The battle of Danish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squads was supposed to be highlighted by Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander leading Astralis against his former club, but the 21-one-year old wasn't a major factor in the series. He earned the lowest frags (13) among all players in the opening map on Train and finished the series with 28 kills to 38 deaths.

It was Nicolai "device" Reedtz who stole the show for the inaugural ELEAGUE Major winners. He led all players with 27 frags in the opening map and finished with a series-high 47 kills.

Astralis struggled out of the gate on Train and fell into an early 5-0 hole on the counter-terrorist side. They put together a few consecutive rounds to pull within one at the half. They came out of their shell on the terrorist side with six straight rounds to open the second half before winning three of the next seven to take the map 16-12.

The momentum on the terrorist side continued for Astralis in the second map on Nuke. With three separate runs of five rounds, three rounds and four rounds, Astralis cruised into the second half with a 12-3 lead. Heroic won the pistol round and two of the first four rounds in the second half before a streak of seven consecutive rounds brought the score to 14-12. Their luck would run out as Astralis took the next two rounds and the series.

In the other semis, Nikola "NiKo" Kovac was a wrecking ball with 53 kills in two convincing victories. His kill-death differential (+25) was 16 points higher than the next closest competitor.

FaZe lost the pistol round to open the series on Inferno, but manage to rebound and reel off seven straight rounds to take a commanding first-half lead. Immortals clawed back to within three at the half, but couldn't maintain the pressure and lost the second pistol round and two more rounds after that. With the score at 12-9, FaZe scored four straight rounds to take a 1-0 series lead.

The second map on Mirage was Immortals time to shine on the terrorist side. The teams traded shots early, but Immortals turned up the heat and won six of the final eight rounds to go into the half with a 9-6 lead. It twas all for naught as Immortals could only muster up one round in the second half. FaZe won 10 of 11 rounds in the second half to seal a 16-10 comeback win and a place in the Grand Finals.

Astralis and FaZe will lock horns on Sunday at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.