Astralis handed Natus Vincere its first loss of the ELEAGUE Major at the worst possible time.

The Danish squad downed Na’Vi 2-1 in the quarter-finals to advance to face Fnatic in the semis. Fnatic edged Gambit Esports 2-1 in the other quarter-final to continue their surprising run to the top four in Atlanta.

Despite being one of the favourites to win the tournament, Astralis was pushed to a do-or-die match in the group stage and earned one of the lowest seeds in the playoffs with a 3-2 record.



In their date with unbeaten Na’Vi, Astralis looked like the tournament favourites in the opening map on Overpass and cruised to a 12-3 halftime lead. The teams trade four rounds a piece in the second half as the Danes secured a 16-7 win.

The tide took a slight turn in the second map on Mage with Na’Vi controlling the majority of the first half and securing a 9-6 lead. Their momentum stalled in the second half and Astralis surged to a 14-10 lead. With elimination in sight, a desperate Na’Vi took six straight rounds to send the series to a third and deciding game.

The first half of the third map was the closest yet with Na’Vi holding an 8-7 edge through 15 rounds on Dust 2. Astralis hit the gas in the second half and won six straight rounds en route to a 16-10 win and a place in the semis.

In the other quarter, Fnatic and Gambit traded dominant wins to send their series to a third and final game. Fnatic took Cache by a score of 16-7 in the first game while Gambit responded with a 16-3 win on Overpass in Game 2.

Gambit took the halftime advantage with a 9-6 scoreline in the third map on Dust 2 but Fnatic stormed back with 10 straight wins to close out the series with a 16-9 win.



Virtus.pro and North square off in the other quarter-finals matchup on Friday while FaZe Clan and SK Gaming have to wait until Saturday to determine the last semifinalist.

Both semifinals are slated for Saturday.