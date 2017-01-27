3h ago
Astralis, Fnatic, Virtus.pro book spots in semis at ELEAGUE Major
TSN.ca Staff,
Astralis handed Natus Vincere its first loss of the ELEAGUE Major at the worst possible time.
The Danish squad downed Na’Vi 2-1 in the quarter-finals to advance to face Fnatic in the semis. Fnatic edged Gambit Esports 2-1 in the other quarter-final to continue their surprising run to the top four in Atlanta.
Despite being one of the favourites to win the tournament, Astralis was pushed to a do-or-die match in the group stage and earned one of the lowest seeds in the playoffs with a 3-2 record.
In their date with unbeaten Na’Vi, Astralis looked like the tournament favourites in the opening map on Overpass and cruised to a 12-3 halftime lead. The teams trade four rounds a piece in the second half as the Danes secured a 16-7 win.
The tide took a slight turn in the second map on Mage with Na’Vi controlling the majority of the first half and securing a 9-6 lead. Their momentum stalled in the second half and Astralis surged to a 14-10 lead. With elimination in sight, a desperate Na’Vi took six straight rounds to send the series to a third and deciding game.
The first half of the third map was the closest yet with Na’Vi holding an 8-7 edge through 15 rounds on Dust 2. Astralis hit the gas in the second half and won six straight rounds en route to a 16-10 win and a place in the semis.
In the other quarter, Fnatic and Gambit traded dominant wins to send their series to a third and final game. Fnatic took Cache by a score of 16-7 in the first game while Gambit responded with a 16-3 win on Overpass in Game 2.
Gambit took the halftime advantage with a 9-6 scoreline in the third map on Dust 2 but Fnatic stormed back with 10 straight wins to close out the series with a 16-9 win.
Virtus.pro and North square off in the other quarter-finals matchup on Friday while FaZe Clan and SK Gaming have to wait until Saturday to determine the last semifinalist.
Both semifinals are slated for Saturday.