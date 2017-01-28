Astralis and Virtus.pro will meet Sunday for all the marbles at the ELEAGUE Major in Atlanta, Georgia.​

Astralis was one of the last teams to qualify for the knockout round after losing two of five games in the group stage, but they knocked off the previously undefeated Natus Vincere in the quarter-finals and carried that momentum into the semis against Fnatic.

The series began with Fnatic’s map choice of Overpass but it would be Astralis who got the upper hand early to the tune of a 9-6 halftime lead. The pistol round went to Astralis in the second half, but they couldn’t turn the early momentum into victory just yet.

Fnatic stormed back and forced overtime but fell flat in the extra frame and lost the opening match 19-16.



Astralis map choice of Nuke went exactly as the tournament favourites planned. They rolled to a 12-3 halftime lead and took the first four rounds of the second half to send Fnatic home and secure a spot in the finals.

The second semifinal was a nailbiter that VP got the better of in both rounds. SK chose Train for the opening map but were sloppy in the terrorist side and fell into a 10-5 halftime hole. They clawed all the way back in the second half to force overtime, but lost four of the six rounds in the extra session to fall 19-17.

VP's undefeated run in Atlanta continued with anothwer two-point victory in the second match on Cobblestone. SK held a 9-6 advantage at the half before VP turned the map around and doubled up their opponents in the final 15 rounds for a 16-14 win and a spot in the final.

After three quarter-finals on Friday, SK and FaZe Clan were forced to wait until Saturday morning to see who would appear in the top four.

They needed all three games, but SK shook off a sloppy 16-7 opening round loss on Mirage with a 16-3 win on Train and 16-5 win on Overpass to advance.

The ELEAGUE Major final is set for Sunday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.