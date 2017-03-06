Astralis downed FaZe Clan 3-1 in the Grand Finals to win the IEM Season XI World Championship Sunday in Poland, according to a report from The Score.

According to the report, FaZe Clan jumped out to an early lead by winning the Cache map 16-12, before Astralis scored three maps unanswered, winning Overpass 16-12, Nuke 16-12, and Inferno 16-13.

The report added Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth was named tournament MVP with a 1.12 HLTV rating.