BALTIMORE — Houston Astros rookie Colin Moran has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial fracture, and the third baseman remained hospitalized Sunday to receive treatment for the injury.

Moran fouled a ball off his face Saturday night in the sixth inning of Houston's 8-4 win over the Orioles. His face was bloodied and he had difficulty retaining his balance before being carted off the field.

Moran's overnight stay in the hospital enabled him to shake some of the nausea, but he remained in pain.