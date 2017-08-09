CHICAGO — The Houston Astros activated George Springer from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday, and he will lead off and play centre field against the Chicago White Sox.

Springer had been sidelined since July 24 with a left quad injury. He tested the injury on Tuesday by running the bases and playing the outfield. He was given the green light to return when he experienced no ill effects from the workout.

"I'm happy to be back," he said. "It's tough just sitting around and not being able to help the team."

Springer, a first-time All-Star this season, is batting .310 with 27 home runs and 66 RBIs in 93 games.

To make room on the active roster, first baseman Tyler White was optioned to Triple-A Fresno.