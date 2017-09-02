HOUSTON — George Springer hit his career-best 30th home run and J.D Davis also went deep to lead Houston over the New York Mets and Matt Harvey 12-8 Saturday in the Astros' first game at Minute Maid Park since Hurricane Harvey devastated the area.

A crowd of 30,319 attended the doubleheader opener. The Astros had moved a home series against rival Texas to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The AL West leaders, who lost two of three to the Rangers, then postponed Friday's game by a day, allowing players time to work in the community.

Harvey (4-4) was pounded for seven runs and eight hits in a career-low two innings as Houston romped to a 7-0 lead. Harvey had not pitched for the Mets since June 14 because of a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder.

Jose Altuve had an RBI single and Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single, then scored on Cameron Maybon's single as Houston built a four-run lead in the 37-pitch inning. Maybin was claimed on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Springer hit a two-run homer in the second, when Harvey threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

Charlie Morton (11-6) struck out nine in five innings, giving up two runs and six hits.

Dominic Smith hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Wilmer Flores hit his fourth career grand slam, a drive off Will Harris.

Brad Peacock (10-2) was to start the night game for Houston and Seth Lugo (5-3) for the Mets.

SEPTEMBER CALLUPS

New York recalled Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas on Friday and selected the contract of RHP Jamie Callahan from the Triple-A club, and both made big league debuts. Rhame allowed two hits in 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Callahan followed, giving up two runs — one earned — and three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Houston recalled LHP Reymin Guduan, INF Tony Kemp and INF Tyler White from Triple-A Fresno, and the Astros placed RHP Brady Rodgers on the 60-day DL. Kemp started in left field and went 2 for 5 with an RBI. White entered in the seventh at first base and reached on an error in the bottom half.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard, who has not pitched for the Mets since April 30 because of a torn lat muscle, allowed a pair of unearned runs and two hits in an inning for the rookie level Gulf Coast Mets. He threw 13 of 18 pitches for strikes, and he struck out two.

Astros: SS Carlos Correa is expected to be activated from the DL on Sunday. Correa has been out since July 18 after surgery on his left thumb ... 3B Colin Moran, recovering from facial fractures sustained when he fouled a ball off his face on July 22, is to start a rehab assignment at Class A Quad City soon.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Fiers (8-9) is to start Sunday's series finale for Houston and RHP Chris Flexen (3-3) for the Mets.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball