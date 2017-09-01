1h ago
Astros land Verlander from Tigers ahead of deadline
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Astros have pulled off a blockbuster at the 11th hour.
The Astros announced late Thursday night they have acquired pitcher Justin Verlander and a player to be named later or cash from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three prospects.
The three prospects heading back to Detroit are Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron, and Jake Rogers. Verlander had to waive his no-trade clause to complete the deal.
The 34-year-old Verlander has a 10-8 record through 28 starts this year, with a 3.82 earned run average and 176 strikeouts in 172 innings. A six-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner and MVP, Verlander has a career 3.49 earned run average in 13 seasons, all with the Tigers. Verlander's best season was 2011, when he finished 24-5 with a 2.40 earned run average and 250 strikeouts in 251 innings.
Perez is a 19-year-old pitcher who has split the year between High-A and Double-A. Cameron is a 20-year-old outfielder who has played this season in A. And Rogers is a 22-year-old catcher who has split the year between A and High-A.