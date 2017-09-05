Phillips: Reason to believe Blue Jays can turn it around next season

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons likely won't be back until Friday according to general manager Ross Atkins, reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com

Atkins said the most likely scenario is that John Gibbons will not be back until the homestand. Likely Friday. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) September 5, 2017

Gibbons left the team on the weekend due to "personal business."

"We're just in support. Something he needs in his personal life, we know it's something serious, we're here to support him," Atikins told reporters Tuesday.

Atkins "We're just in support. Something he needs in his personal life, we know it's something serious, we're here to support him" #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) September 5, 2017

Toronto (64-74) will host the Detroit Tigers (58-79) on Friday, kicking off a six-game homestand.