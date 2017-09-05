24m ago
Atkins: Gibbons likely not back until Friday
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons likely won't be back until Friday according to general manager Ross Atkins, reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com
Gibbons left the team on the weekend due to "personal business."
"We're just in support. Something he needs in his personal life, we know it's something serious, we're here to support him," Atikins told reporters Tuesday.
Toronto (64-74) will host the Detroit Tigers (58-79) on Friday, kicking off a six-game homestand.