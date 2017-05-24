Ash: Bautista is swinging the bat like he did in spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed 14 different players on the disabled list already this season and sit last in the American League East.

Still, general manager Ross Atkins has no plans to become a seller this year, instead he says the team is looking to add to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

“We’re focused on adding and winning,” Atkins told the Toronto Sun ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers. “We’re focused on what’s the best thing for us sustaining a championship organization and environment.”

Atkins admitted, however, the team must have a change in fortunes to enter the playoff stretch as the season goes on.

“Five days ago, roughly, we were 18 and 24 and a year ago we were 19 and 23 on the same day, so one game different,” Atkins said. “We need to go on a run, (but) the division fortunately hasn’t completely run away from us and we’re still very much in it. We absolutely need to go on a run sometime soon.”

If the Jays remain at the bottom of the standings, Atkins admits his mindset could shift to that of a seller. For now, however, he's refusing to balk.

“There is no concrete timeline that we have to make a decision by because it all depends on the division and how were playing,” Atkins said. “We remain absolutely focused on adding and winning.”

The Jays are expected to have third baseman Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki return to the lineup within the next week. Toronto sat seven and a half games back of the Yankees entering Wednesday's matinee.