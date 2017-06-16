As Donaldson goes, the Blue Jays go

The Toronto Blue Jays could have their ace back before the All-Star break.

Aaron Sanchez threw 25 pitches off the mound Friday, his first time since May 19, and assuming the session went well, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said a return for the 24-year-old prior to the All-Star break is a possibility.

Hampered with finger and nail problems all season, Sanchez has made just five starts this season, compiling a 3.33 earned run average and 18 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

Sanchez has been on the disabled list since May 20.

In other roster news, Atkins said 2B Devon Travis, who had a procedure to clean up his knee earlier this week, will be out at least a month.