The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Friday that the team has signed right winger Cam Atkinson to a seven-year, $41.125 million contract extension.

Atkinson, 28, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jackets, selected by Columbus in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.and was set to be a free agent at the end of this season.

The winger had a career-high 35 goals and 62 points last season, but has stumbled a bit to begin the new campaign, with only four goals and six points in 15 games.