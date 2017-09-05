Diego Simeone's future is settled.

Atletico Madrid has signed their manager to a two-year extension that takes Simeone to the end of the 2020 season. The 47-year-old former Argentine international's deal was set to expire at the end of this season with a host of other top European clubs undoubtedly interested in Simeone's services.

Hired by Atletico in December of 2011, Simeone is now La Liga's longest-serving gaffer. Under Simeone, Atletico captured the 2014 La Liga title, its first title since 1996. He led Atleti to the 2012 Europa League title and the club was runners-up in the Champions League in both 2014 and 2016.

Through two games this season, Atletico has four points following a draw with newly promoted Girona and then a thrashing of Las Palmas on the last matchday prior to the international break. The club returns to action against Valencia on the weekend.

Atletico opens its Champions League campaign next Tuesday away to Roma in Group C action.