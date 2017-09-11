Although his debut has been delayed due to Hurricane Irma, nothing can take the excitement of making an NFL roster away from Antony Auclair.

The Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., native found out he had made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opening day roster on Saturday night and joined Matthew Ross on TSN 690 Montreal to discuss how it felt to make an NFL roster.

“It’s not every day that a Canadian is [in the NFL] and you guys can see that now, so that’s pretty cool,” Auclair told Ross of TSN 690’s Weekend Game Plan on Sunday. “To be on [HBO’s Hard Knocks] the first time when I was in the meeting [with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers] I didn’t have any reaction because I was so tired from the training camp and so tired from the game, but I went back to the hotel and called my dad and called my family and realized how big it was, so I was really happy and it means a lot to me, especially being from Canada and speaking another language.”

Hurricane Irma forced the NFL to postpone Tampa Bay’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, re-scheduling the game for Week 11. Auclair and the Buccaneers will be back in Tampa Bay to open their season this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The tight end out of Laval played his way onto the Bucs with solid performances in the preseason, catching three passes for 17 yards and taking reps on special teams. Auclair has enjoyed his time with the Buccaneers and believes the team has a really strong locker room, bolstered by the recent signing of safety T.J. Ward.

So far, Auclair has really enjoyed his time with the Buccaneers and believes the team has a really strong locker room, bolstered by the recent signing of safety T.J. Ward.

“Tampa has a good locker room and what I mean by that is the players are really good to each other,” the 24-year-old Auclair said. “So, [T.J. Ward] was well-received in the locker room and everyone wants to win, so it’s really a big family, everyone received [Ward] positively and it was kind of cool to see that.”

Although a relatively young team, led by third-year quarterback Jameis Winston, Auclair has befriended teammates like fifth-year fullback Austin Johnson who has taken the rookie under his wing as he adjusts to the NFL game.

“Johnson has become a good friend and he’s really funny. He was making jokes with me [during training camp] and always made me laugh and has really been that guy who has given me good advice and kind of took me under his wing and I really appreciate that.”

Auclair is not sure when he’ll get to see regular season game action, but he said that every day in practice he will prepare like he’s going to get on the field.

“Basically, if we were to play Miami or the Bears tomorrow, I won’t be dressed, but they told me to be prepared as if I was playing every weekend,” Duclair explained. “So, if there’s an injury or the tight end is not playing well, I would be dressed for the next game and I would be playing. So, really what I do every week is prepare myself as if I was playing. I have all the reps against scout teams on defence and I’m getting better because I’m playing against a number one defence every week.”