CALGARY — Australian freestyle skiers Matt Graham and Britteny Cox swept moguls gold Saturday at a World Cup in Calgary.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury finished second to Graham in the men's final, which ended Kingsbury's streak of six straight gold in Calgary. Benjamin Cavet of France was third.

Montreal sisters Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe were second and third respectively behind Cox.

Kingsbury retained the yellow bib as the overall men's season leader, while Cox continues to top the women's World Cup standings.