Defensive back Abdul Kanneh was playing his first game as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday night, but was forced to leave with an upper-body injury.

Abdul Kanneh left the game with an upper body inj. Austin said "it did not look good". Was playing his 1st game of year. #TiCats — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 30, 2017

Head coach Kent Austin told TSN's Farhan Lalji after the game that the injury "did not look good."

The 26-year-old recorded a single tackle Saturday as the winless Ticats fell 60-1 to the Calgary Stampeders in one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Kanneh, who signed in Hamilton this winter, recorded 52 tackles, one sack and three interceptions in 2016 for the Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks. He was an All-Star with the Redblacks in 2015.