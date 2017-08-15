Austin: Laurent "did not look good" at practice

Canadian defensive lineman Ted Laurent's status for Friday's game may be in jeopardy.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Kent Austin said Laurent "did not look good" Tuesday at practice and wasn't encouraged that he will be able to suit up Friday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Laurent is suffering from a lower-body injury.

Laurent's replacement, Evan Gill, had to leave walkthrough Monday with a serious injury. Austin confirmed that it was an Achilles issue.

The Tiger-Cats (0-7) are looking to get back on track Friday as they host the 1-6 Ottawa Redblacks at Tim Horton's Field. No team in league history has ever made the playoffs after starting 0-7.