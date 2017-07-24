IndyCar unveiled its new car design for 2018, dubbed NEXT. The design harkens back to the look of cars from the 1990s, but with more technology to make the cars safer and more aerodynamic.

The updated cars are the first the racing series has seen since 2012 and promise to be more appealing to fans, streamlined and provide the drivers with more protection. So far the design, a collaborative effort by IndyCar, chasis manufacturer Dallara and design experts in the United Kingdom - paired with input from drivers, teams and fans alike - has been positive.

"We're excited to see the 2018 Indy car body kit on track. It looks great, with a return to a more traditional Indy car overall design, but with many forward-thinking elements and still incorporating the great advances in safety the series has made in recent years. It looks fast, as it should. We think the fans will love it, too," Honda Performance Development's president Art St. Cyr said in a press release.

The new car for 2018 will come in two specifications: one for superspeedway ovals and the other for use on short ovals, permanent road courses and temporary street circuits. A lower engine cover and lower short oval/road course rear wing endplates provide a long, lean look. Gone are the rear wheel guards, which made the car appear bulky. The wings are lower, smaller and more aesthetically pleasing. The LED display system on each car, which currently shows position in the running order, the time of a pit stop and when push-to-pass is engaged, is more sophisticated, expanding opportunities for providing fans with content.

The fan experience was taken into account with new camera positions strategically placed on the car. Views will be available from the nose and rear attenuator in addition to the traditional overhead and rear-view mirror locations.

Side impact protection has been significantly improved in a variety of ways and the top of the sidepod has been designed to exceed FIA side impact tests.

The design has allowed for a cockpit windscreen application, when developed.

"The [design] process started a year ago April, and we took the input of our fans, drivers, teams, manufacturers, partners - everyone shares in this," Jay Frye, president, IndyCar competition and operations said in today's press release. "There is a historical component to this design, and it comes with a very forward look and all the latest components. Although the design looked good on paper it looks even better in person. We couldn't be more excited to get this car on the track."

The current 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engines from Chevrolet and Honda will continue to be used. Modeling indicates oval-track qualifying speeds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway should be comparable to 2017 Indianapolis 500 speeds. Given the car will be lighter, higher speeds than previously seen at some venues are possible.

Drivers have been asking for the car to generate more downforce from underneath the car instead of on top using the wings. Now, 66 percent of the generated downforce will be at the bottom of the car in road course/short oval configuration, an increase of 19 percent.

Drivers have long been asking for the car's weight to be moved forward for improved handling. This design has accomplished that.

Veteran drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Oriol Servia have been tabbed to drive the two cars - one for each engine manufacturer - throughout the testing regimen operated by INDYCAR. Team Penske is providing the Chevrolet-powered car for Montoya; Schmidt Peterson Motorsports the Honda-powered chassis for Servia.

The first tests will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday (if necessary) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (superspeedway), followed by tests at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course) on Aug. 1, Iowa Speedway (short oval) on Aug. 10 and Sebring International Raceway (street-course simulation; brakes and cooling test) on Sept. 26. The first kits will be delivered to Verizon IndyCar Series teams in November.