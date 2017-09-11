ST-EUSTACHE, Que -- Alex Labbe's 2017 NASCAR Pinty's Series season has been nothing short of amazing. He continued his dream season Saturday night by winning the Lucas Oil 250 presented by Bumper to Bumper and Coors Light at Autodrome St-Eustache.

The 24-year-old driver from Victoriaville, Quebec, came into this event with the championship points lead over Kevin Lacroix, and the two battled hard in the early stages of the race.

Labbe's No.32 Can-Am/Kappa/Cyclops Gear/Lou's BBQ Ford passed Donald Theetge for the lead on Lap 82, and never looked back. He lapped every other driver on the race track with the exception of Theetge, cruising to a 15.933 second victory. Labbe went on to lead the final 168-lap run to the checkered.

With the victory and Lacroix's fourth-place finish, Labbe will carry a 33-point lead into the season finale in two weeks.

Saturday's win marked Labbe's fifth of 2017 and sixth of his career. He has won five of the seven oval track races that have been run this season, including three consecutive oval track wins coming at Edmonton, Riverside and St-Eustache.

Theetge finished scored his second podium finish of the year and was the Josten's Rookie of the Race. Defending series champion Cayden Lapcevich finished third.

Lacroix, who won the E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award earlier in the day, and LP Dumoulin were fourth and fifth, respectively.

JF Dumoulin, DJ Kennington, Andrew Ranger, Mark Dilley and Alex Tagliani rounded out the top 10.

Lucas Oil 250 presented by Bumper to Bumper and Coors Light will air on TSN on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., and on RDS on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

The NASCAR Pinty's Series will conclude the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 23, with the Jukasa 200 at Jukasa Motor Speedway, where a champion will be crowned.