{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Auto Racing on TSN

  • Formula One Racing

    Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Now on TSN5

  • Monster Energy NASCAR Cup

    Toyota Save Mart 350

    Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

  • NASCAR Xfinity Racing

    Subway Firecracker 250

    Fri 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

Auto Racing on TSN

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions