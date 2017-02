The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday evening that an ankle injury will sideline defenceman Nikita Zadorov for the rest of the season.

The team said earlier in the day that he injured his leg in practice and would be evaluated.

Zadorov, 21, had 10 assists while playing in 56 of the team's 57 games this season. He was selected 16th overall in the 2013 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.