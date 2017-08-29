Jared Cowen will join the Colorado Avalanche for training camp on a professional tryout as he looks to make his return to the NHL.

Cowen, 26, last played on Feb. 26, 2016 before he was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the return for Dion Phaneuf.

He posted four assists in 37 games with the Senators before the trade. The Maple Leafs placed him on injured reserve with a hip injury and bought out the defenceman last fall after a grievance hearing.

The 2009 first-round pick played parts of six seasons with the Senators, scoring 15 goals and adding 31 assists for 46 points in 249 games.

He will count for $750,000 against the Maple Leafs' cap this season due to the buyout.