The Colorado Avalanche and forward Matt Nieto avoided arbitration with a one-year deal. Nieto's arbitration hearing was scheduled for July 31.

Nieto split last season between the Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, finishing with a combined seven goals and six assists in 59 games played. The Avs claimed the 24-year-old off waivers.

"Matt brought speed and offensive depth to our team in the second half of last season," general manager Joe Sakic said in a team release. "He brings energy to our lineup, and we look forward to having him under contract for 2017-18."

The 2011 second round pick has 35 goals and 46 assists in 264 career games in the NHL, split between the Avalanche and Sharks.