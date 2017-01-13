The last-place Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Felix Girard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Cody McLeod.

Girard will be sent to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Girard, 22, has three goals and five assists in the AHL this season. The Canadian has not appeared in an NHL game in his career.

McLeod, 32, has one goal in 28 games with the Avs this season, his 10th year with the club.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Colorado will retain 40 per cent of McLeod's remaining salary. McLeod has a year left on his contract after this season with a cap hit of $1.33 million.