Semyon Varlamov's season is over.

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Thursday that the 28-year-old goaltender has been shut down for the remainder of the team's campaign for hip surgery to correct a nagging groin injury.

"We can't put him in the net if it's just going to be temporary, short-term [solutions]," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said on Wednesday. "So we have to come up with a way to make sure he's either playing, or he's doing the right things so he is put in a position to be able to play a lot of games," he said. "I would say that [surgery] could be an option, yes."

Varlamov has only appeared in 24 games for the Avs this season, including just six of the team's past 18 contests. He went posted a 6-17 record in this games with a .898 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.38.

In Varlamov's stead, the Avs will turn to Calvin Pickard and Spencer Martin. Pickard has shouldered the load in Varlamov's absence, going 7-13-1 with a .906 SV% and GAA of 3.01.

Martin made his National Hockey League debut on Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in which he made 27 saves. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Martin was taken in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft (63rd overall) out of the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads.

The Avalanche are idle until after the All-Star break. The team next plays on January 31 when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.