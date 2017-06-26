Awaiting the call

Last summer, Eric Lindros, Rogie Vachon, Sergei Makarov and Pat Quinn were elected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

This year's list of eligibles - to be announced today on TSN at 3pm et/Noon pt - is headlined by one of the league's greatest scorers of all-time in Teemu Selanne.

Here's a look at the most notable candidates for the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2017: