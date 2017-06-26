1h ago
Awaiting the call
Last Minute of Play: 2017 HHOF lookahead
Last summer, Eric Lindros, Rogie Vachon, Sergei Makarov and Pat Quinn were elected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
This year's list of eligibles - to be announced today on TSN at 3pm et/Noon pt - is headlined by one of the league's greatest scorers of all-time in Teemu Selanne.
Here's a look at the most notable candidates for the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2017:
First Year of Eligibility
Daniel Alfredsson
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,246
-
GOALS444
-
ASSISTS713
-
POINTS1,157
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings
- Six-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2012)
- Olympic gold medallist (2006)
- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1996)
- Senators' all-time leader in goals and assists
Ninth Year of Eligibility
Dave Andreychuk
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,639
-
GOALS640
-
ASSISTS698
-
POINTS1,338
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 23 seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning
- Stanley Cup champion (2004)
- Two-time All-Star (1990 and 1994)
- Most power-play goals in NHL history (274)
NINTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Theoren Fleury
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,084
-
GOALS455
-
ASSISTS633
-
POINTS1,088
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 15 NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks
- Stanley Cup winner (1989)
- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- Canada Cup winner (1991)
- World Junior gold medallist (1988)
First Year of Eligibility
Jean-Sebastien Giguere
Goaltender
KEY STATES
-
GAMES PLAYED597
-
WINS262
-
GOALS AGAINST2.53
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.916
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 16 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche
- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)
- One of only five players to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (2003) while playing for a team that lost the Stanley Cup
- All-Star in 2009
FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Curtis Joseph
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED943
-
WINS454
-
GOALS AGAINST2.79
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.906
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 19 seasons with the St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes and Calgary Flames
- Three-time All-Star (1994, 1999 and 2000)
- Fourth-most wins in NHL history
- Olympic gold medalist (2002)
- Spengler Cup winner (2007)
FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Ed Jovanovski
Defenceman
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,128
-
GOALS137
-
ASSISTS363
-
POINTS500
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Phoenix Coyotes
- Five-time All-Star (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2008)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Tomas Kaberle
Defenceman
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED984
-
GOALS87
-
ASSISTS476
-
POINTS563
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 14 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens
- Stanley Cup winner (2011)
- Four-time All-Star (2002, 2007, 2008 and 2009)
- World Champion (2005)
FIFTH YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY
Paul Kariya
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED989
-
GOALS402
-
ASSISTS587
-
POINTS989
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 15 NHL seasons with Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues
- Seven-time All-Star (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003)
- Two-time Lady Byng Trophy-winner (1996, 1997)
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- World Champion (1994)
- World Junior Champion (1993)
First Year of Eligibility
Nikolai Khabibulin
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED799
-
WINS333
-
GOALS AGAINST2.72
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.907
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks
- Stanley Cup Champion (2004)
- Four-time All-Star (1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003)
- Olympic gold medalist (1992)
- World Junior Champion (1992)
First Year of Eligibility
Saku Koivu
Centre
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,124
-
GOALS255
-
ASSISTS577
-
POINTS832
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 18 seasons for the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks
- Bill Masterton Trophy winner (2002)
- King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner (2007)
- Two-time All-Star (1998 and 2003)
- World Champion (1995)
- Longest-serving captain in Canadiens history (jointly held with Jean Beliveau)
Ninth Year of Eligibility
Alexander Mogilny
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED990
-
GOALS473
-
ASSISTS559
-
POINTS1032
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 16 seasons for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs
- Stanley Cup Champion (2000)
- Lady Byng Trophy winner (2003)
- Six-Time All-Star
- Gold medal at Olympics (1988), World Championship (1989) and World Junior Championship (1989)
- Second All-Time amongst Russian point-getters in the NHL
- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Teemu Selanne)
Fourth Year of Eligibility
Chris Osgood
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED744
-
WINS401
-
GOALS AGAINST2.49
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.905
ACHIEVEMENT
- Played 16 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues
- Three-time Stanley Cup champion (1997, 1998 and 2008)
- Two-time Jennings Trophy winner (1996 with Mike Vernon and 2008 with Dominik Hasek)
- Two-time All-Star (1996 and 2008)
- 10th-most wins in NHL history
Fourth Year of Eligibility
Mark Recchi
Right Wing
Key Stats
-
Games Played1.652
-
Goals577
-
Assists956
-
Points1533
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 22 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins
- Three-time Stanley Cup winner (1991, 2006 and 2011)
- Seven-time All-Star (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001)
- World Champion (1997)
Sixth Year of Eligibility
Jeremy Roenick
Centre
Key Stats
-
Games Played1,363
-
Goals513
-
Assists703
-
Points1,216
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 20 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks
- Nine-time All-Star (1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2004)
First Year of Eligibility
Teemu Selanne
Right Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,451
-
GOALS684
-
ASSISTS773
-
POINTS1457
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 21 seasons for the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche
- Stanley Cup Champion (2007)
- Calder Memorial Trophy winner (1993)
- Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner (1999)
- Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner (2006)
- 10-time All-Star (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2007)
- NHL record for most goals (76) and points (132) by a rookie
- NHL record for most goals by a Finn
- Ducks' all-time leader in goals, assists and points
- Last player to score 70-plus in an NHL season (1992-93, tied with Alex Mogilny)
First Year of Eligibility
Ryan Smyth
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,270
-
GOALS386
-
ASSISTS456
-
POINTS832
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 19 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings
- 2007 All-Star
- Olympic gold medallist (2002)
- World Junior Champion (1995)
- Two-time World Champion (2003 and 2004)
- World Cup of Hockey winner (2004)
First Year of Eligibility
Tim Thomas
Goaltender
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED426
-
WINS214
-
GOALS AGAINST2.52
-
SAVE PERCENTAGE.920
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played nine seasons with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars
- Stanley Cup Champion (2011)
- Two-time Vezina Trophy winner (2009 and 2011)
- Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2011)
- William M. Jennings Trophy winner (2009)
- Four-time All-Star (2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012)
First Year of Eligibility
Ray Whitney
Left Wing
KEY STATS
-
GAMES PLAYED1,330
-
GOALS385
-
ASSISTS679
-
POINTS1064
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Played 22 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Phoenix Coyotes and Dallas Stars
- Stanley Cup Champion (2006)
- Two-time All-Star (2000 and 2003)