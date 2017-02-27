3h ago
Babcock expects Marner to be ready Tuesday
TSN.ca Staff
Head coach Mike Babcock said he expects young superstar forward Mitch Marner to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks.
Marner participated in Leafs practice Monday wearing a regular jersey. It was first full practice with the team Marner has joined since his injury on February 15.
Marner hasn't played since suffering a right shoulder injury after falling awkwardly in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this month. He skated with his regular linemates, James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, who also returned to practice Monday.
It was also revealed Monday that Tyler Bozak took a slash to his finger in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes and needed to get an injection at a hospital.
Monday's Practice Lines:
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Komarov-Kadri-Brown
JVR-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Gauthier-Soshnikov
Smith, Leivo
Rielly-Marchenko
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Hunwick-Polak
Marincin