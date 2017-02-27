Head coach Mike Babcock said he expects young superstar forward Mitch Marner to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks.

Babcock said he expects Marner to be in the lineup tomorrow. Joked rookie had to wrestle team's rehab director to make it happen. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 27, 2017

Marner participated in Leafs practice Monday wearing a regular jersey. It was first full practice with the team Marner has joined since his injury on February 15.

Mitch Marner on the ice wearing a regular jersey ... first practice with Leafs since injury on Feb. 15 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 27, 2017

Marner hasn't played since suffering a right shoulder injury after falling awkwardly in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets earlier this month. He skated with his regular linemates, James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak, who also returned to practice Monday.

It was also revealed Monday that Tyler Bozak took a slash to his finger in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes and needed to get an injection at a hospital.

Tyler Bozak hurt finger taking slash* on first shift against Carolina, got painful infection. Ended up going to hospital. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 27, 2017

Monday's Practice Lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Komarov-Kadri-Brown

JVR-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Soshnikov

Smith, Leivo

Rielly-Marchenko

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin